Ex-President of Panama is acquitted on espionage charges.

Ricardo Martinelli, the former president of Panama, was acquitted on Tuesday in a trial for alleged espionage against opponents of his government between 2009 and 2014.

This is the second time the former Panamanian president has been found not guilty of such charges.

When he was president of the country, he was also accused of embezzling public funds to spy on his opponents, and the prosecution accused him of wiretapping over 150 persons, including politicians and journalists.

The prosecution’s case against Martinelli, however, was deemed insufficient by the court.

As he walked out of the court, Martinelli, 69, exclaimed, “Justice was finally applied.”

“This has been going on for seven years. I give thanks to God and the Panamanian legal system. I went through a lot of hardships.” A lawyer for one of the accused wiretapping victims, Carlos Herrera Moran, claimed the ruling was “beyond the law and the evidence presented.” In 2019, Martinelli was acquitted of similar accusations, but the decision was reversed last year, prompting a fresh trial in July.

He was prosecuted for the first time after being extradited from the United States in 2018, where he had been evading Panamanian law for several years.

After winning an electoral campaign in which he denounced corruption and the country’s political establishment, the wealthy grocery entrepreneur climbed to the presidency in 2009.

Later, he was named in the “Pandora Papers” inquiry into the construction of offshore shell firms to hide money in tax havens, but he denied any wrongdoing.