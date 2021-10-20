Ex-president Macri has returned to Argentina and stated that he will not testify in the sub spying case.

Former President Mauricio Macri returned to Argentina on Tuesday, but said he will not testify in a probe into alleged surveillance on relatives of 44 sailors killed in a navy submarine sinking.

“I will not appear until the difficulties raised by my counsel are resolved to ensure that I receive due process and a defense in court,” Macri stated on Twitter.

The ex-president of the center-right party is under investigation for allegedly spying on relatives of crew members who perished after a submarine sank in the high seas in November 2017. After a year of searching with the help of other nations’ fleets, the San Juan was discovered in November 2018 at a depth of 900 meters.

Investigators heard from family members of the 44 crew members who said they were followed, wiretapped, recorded, and threatened into dropping any accusations relating to the incident.

The espionage is said to have been ordered by Macri. For allegedly breaking Argentina’s intelligence regulations, he faces a sentence of three to ten years in prison.

“This matter has nothing to do with me. I never spied on or requested that the families be spied on “Macri was ordered to appear in court on Wednesday to answer questions.

Judge Martin Bava ordered Macri, 62, to testify about his role in the alleged espionage earlier this month, but Macri was in the United States at the time.

He later proceeded to Qatar, where he was granted an extension until October 20.

The former president questioned why he was summoned “during the electoral campaign” for the November 14 legislative elections, as well as other measures such as a travel ban.

“The then-president was well aware of the follow-up carried out by the Federal Intelligence Agency regarding the relatives of the submarine crew members,” Judge Bava wrote in a letter.

Macri, for his part, slammed “Court Bava’s ineptitude… and irregularities of the judge, denounced for suspected lying in another case.”

Gustavo Arribas and Silvia Majdalani, the then-heads of the intelligence agencies, are also accused of gathering “illegal intelligence” on relatives who were trying to find out what happened to the submarine after it was missing for a year.