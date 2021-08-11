Ex-officials in Iran ordered executions in 1988, according to Swedish prosecutors.

On the first day of a landmark case likely to fuel tensions in Iran, Swedish prosecutors said a former Iranian prison administrator handed out death sentences as part of a 1988 sweep of political dissidents.

Hamid Noury, 60, appeared relaxed in light-colored clothing in Stockholm District Court and listened through a translator as prosecutors read out a litany of charges, including “murder” and “war crimes,” alleging that Noury was an assistant to the deputy prosecutor of Gohardasht prison in Karaj, near Tehran, between July 30 and August 16, 1988.

Prosecutor Kristina Lindhoff Carleson accused Noury of “deliberately taking the lives of a considerable number of inmates sympathetic to or affiliated to the People’s Mujahedin” (MEK), as well as individuals considered opponents of Iran’s “theocratic state.”

According to human rights organizations, 5,000 inmates were executed across Iran on the instructions of supreme leader Ayatollah Khomeini in retaliation for attacks carried out by the MEK towards the end of the Iran-Iraq conflict in 1980-88.

While Nouri is not accused of actually carrying out any of the murders, the prosecution claims that he was involved in giving out death sentences, transporting detainees to the execution room, and assisting prosecutors in gathering names.

Daniel Marcus, Nouri’s lawyer, promised to dispute all claims throughout the three-day hearing, and denied that Nouri had ever worked at the prison.

Lawyers for the roughly 30 civil complainants who assisted in the case, including victims and their relatives, were also present in court.

Lawdan Bazargan, 52, whose brother was executed while in prison in 1987 for membership to a left-wing group and whose sister will testify in the trial, was one of those following the case.

“When we sought to reclaim his body, they said, ‘An apostate doesn’t have a body,’” Bazargan told AFP after traveling to Sweden for the trial from her home in the United States.

In April 2022, a verdict in the three-day case, which is the first of its type, is expected.

Several hundred MEK supporters gathered outside the court, bearing images of the victims and demanding justice for the killings.

The subject is particularly contentious in Iran, as protesters accuse current government members, most notably recently elected President Ebrahim Raisi, of being involved in the executions.

Amnesty International accused the former head of Iran’s judiciary in 2018 of being a member of a “death commission” behind the secret executions.

Raisi denied any involvement when questioned in 2018 and 2020. Brief News from Washington Newsday.