Ex-Nazi Death Camp Secretary Faces Court After Fleeing From Prosecution

A 96-year-old former Nazi concentration camp clerk is scheduled to appear in court in Germany on Tuesday after fleeing before her trial was to begin.

Irmgard Furchner, the first woman charged with Nazi-era crimes in decades, is accused of participation in the murder of more than 10,000 people at the Stutthof concentration camp in occupied Poland.

However, a court in the northern town of Itzehoe issued an arrest order after Furchner left her retirement home on September 30, the day before her trial was to begin, and went to a metro station.

The senior managed to elude police for several hours before being discovered and taken into custody by officials in Hamburg, Germany.

Furchner was released five days later “on the condition of precautionary measures,” according to court spokeswoman Frederike Milhoffer, who added that “she (Furchner) will attend at the next appointment.”

According to reports in the media, the accused has been equipped with an electronic tag that allows authorities to track her movements.

The accused worked in the office of camp commander Paul Werner Hoppe from June 1943 to April 1945. Prosecutors claim she took dictation and handled the SS officer’s correspondence.

According to the indictment, around 65,000 individuals died at the Stutthof camp near Gdansk, including “Jewish captives, Polish partisans, and Soviet Russian prisoners of war.”

Furchner’s trial is being heard in juvenile court because he was a teenager at the time the alleged offenses were committed.

The defendant informed the presiding judge of the court that she did not want to appear in person in the dock in a letter delivered ahead of her first scheduled hearing.

Her ultimate refusal to appear demonstrated “contempt for the survivors as well as the rule of law,” according to Christoph Heubner, vice president of the International Auschwitz Committee at the time.

Efraim Zuroff, an American-Israeli “Nazi hunter” who has played a significant role in putting former Nazi war criminals to trial, tweeted, “Healthy enough to leave, healthy enough to go to jail!”

A 100-year-old former Nazi concentration camp guard stood before judges in Neuruppin, northwest of Berlin, about the same time Furchner left her trial.

Josef Schuetz, who is accused of helping to murder 3,518 captives at the Sachsenhausen concentration camp between 1942 and 1945, told the court that he was “innocent” and “knows nothing” about what happened there.

The two, along with Furchner, are among the oldest defendants in the case.