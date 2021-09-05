Ex-models Speak Out Against French Fashion Boss, dubbed “Haunted”

After years of silence, more than a dozen women are hoping that their terrible stories will prompt prosecutors to pursue a cornerstone of the French fashion industry accused of abusing young models with impunity for decades.

Lisa Brinkworth, a former BBC journalist, said of her encounter with Gerald Marie, the former Europe chief of the Elite modeling agency, and the repercussions, “It’s haunted me for 20 years.”

Brinkworth is one of several women who visited with child protection investigators from the French police last week, with more scheduled to do so in the following days.

The investigation was launched in September 2020 following accusations of alleged rapes and sexual abuse, particularly of minors, between 1980 and 1998.

Despite the fact that their tales would ordinarily place them beyond the statute of limitations for prosecution in France, the ladies hope that their stories will lead to criminal charges, especially if they inspire more recent victims to speak forward.

“I just think now is the ideal time. “He had been untouchable for much too long,” Brinkworth added.

Elite Models had launched the careers of big names like Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford, and Marie’s former wife, supermodel Linda Evangelista, at the time of the alleged offenses.

Marie first met Brinkworth in 1998, when she posed as a model for a piece on US tycoon Jeffrey Epstein, who was facing many charges of sex trafficking of minors at the time of his suicide in 2019.

She was also looking into Jean-Luc Brunel, a French modeling agency and Epstein associate who was accused with rape and harassment of juveniles over the age of 15 in December.

She remarked, “I was just astounded by the number of ladies making charges against Gerald Marie.”

Marie repeatedly propositioned her and offered to pay for sex during a supper at a nightclub in Milan, she claims, before forcing her to a chair and molesting her through her clothes.

She recalled, “I was utterly unable to do anything, and I was saying ‘no, no, no,’ and he just kept going.”

Despite the fact that Brinkworth was able to film much of the incident, she claims she was barred from speaking out because of a defamation settlement reached between the BBC and Elite in 2001.

Marie swiftly disabused Ebba Karlsson, a former Elite model from Sweden who also spoke with investigators last week, of any illusions of a glamorous career as a face of fashion, according to Ebba Karlsson.

She told her story about a meeting where Marie showed her images of. Brief News from Washington Newsday.