Ex-leader of the Maldives, who was convicted, has been released from house arrest.

Abdulla Yameen, the former president of the Maldives, was released from house detention on Tuesday after his money laundering conviction was overturned on appeal.

Until his surprise election loss in 2018, the former strongman ruled the Indian Ocean archipelago, which is best known for lavish coastal resorts and frequent celebrity guests.

A year later, he was found guilty of illegally retaining millions of dollars in bank accounts that were allegedly stolen from a tourism development agency.

According to a court official, the 62-year-old was released after the Supreme Court determined that the prior trial had failed to establish a provable relationship between the agency and the money in Yameen’s accounts.

Yameen was sentenced to five years in prison but was freed in April on medical grounds and placed under home arrest.

Yameen’s government often imprisoned or exiled opponents during its five years in office.

On a promise to fight corruption, current leader Ibrahim Mohamed Solih won an unexpected landslide victory, and dissidents have since returned to the country.