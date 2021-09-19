Ex-inmates lament the deterioration of New York’s ‘Hellhole’ jail.

The renowned Rikers Island prison in New York, which has housed disgraced producer Harvey Weinstein, rapper Tupac Shakur, and ex-IMF chief Dominique Strauss-Kahn, is again under intensive examination following the deaths of at least nine inmates this year.

Officials who visited the high-profile jail this week, as well as former detainees interviewed by AFP, claim that conditions at the enormous complex have deteriorated considerably as a result of widespread personnel shortages during the pandemic.

Johnny Perez, who was in and out of Rikers between 1996 and 2001 on robbery and weapons possession charges, described it as “the wild, wild West in there.”

After a shoplifting arrest as a 16-year-old in the late 1980s, Glenn Martin spent three days on Rikers Island, where he was stabbed four times in an attack.

“It’s called a gladiator school for a reason,” the 49-year-old told AFP, adding “torture island” to Rikers’ list of nicknames.

Marvin Mayfield, who was jailed for 22 months for burglary in the 1980s and 2007 spanning two periods, said Rikers left “a taint on the psyche of everyone” who visits.

The institution, which built in 1932 and has housed John Lennon assassin Mark David Chapman and the Sex Pistols’ Sid Vicious, has a long history of being a violent hotbed.

The prison’s remote position in the East River between the Bronx and Queens boroughs has been blamed in part for incidents against inmates and guards.

However, lawmakers and campaigners believe the situation has gotten out of hand in recent months, with both convicts and officers feeling unsafe.

They claim that basic hygiene needs are not being provided, and that self-harm is on the rise.

“What I saw was a humanitarian disaster. “A horror home of cruelty and neglect,” said Emily Gallagher, a New York State assemblywoman who paid a visit this week.

Gallagher tweeted, “There’s rubbish everywhere, decaying food with maggots, cockroaches, worms in the showers, human feces and piss, human feces and piss, human feces and piss, human feces and piss, human feces and piss, human feces and piss, human feces and piss, human feces and pis

The Department of Corrections (DOC) of New York City reports that nine prisoners have died at Rikers Island this year, up from seven last year and three in 2019. In 2021, local media reported ten deaths, at least five of them were suicides.

For months, the DOC has struggled with staffing; postings have gone unattended, leaving offenders to fend for themselves.

Approximately 2,700 guards – nearly a third of the city’s entire prison force – are temporarily unemployed, some of whom are infected with the coronavirus, which has spread throughout US prisons.

According to the prison officers’ unions. Brief News from Washington Newsday.