Ex-‘Erroneous’ PM’s Taiwan Remarks prompt Beijing to summon Japan’s envoy.

As tensions over Taiwan increase, Beijing summoned Japan’s ambassador to China over former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s “very erroneous remarks” on the democratic island, the foreign ministry said Thursday.

Fears among Western allies such as the US and Japan have intensified as Chinese airplanes have made historically high levels of intrusions into Taiwan’s air defense zone in recent months, even though they consider an invasion improbable for the time being.

Taiwan, which is self-ruled, faces military action from China, which regards the island as its own territory and has threatened to grab it one day.

Abe said a crisis for Taipei would be a crisis for Japan in a video speech to a Taiwanese think tank on Wednesday, warning that “people in Beijing, particularly President Xi Jinping, should not mistake it.”

“A military adventure would be an economic suicide route,” he warned.

China’s foreign ministry summoned Japanese ambassador Hideo Tarumi on Wednesday evening, saying the remarks “grossly interfered” in China’s domestic affairs.

According to the statement, “Japan has begun a war of aggression against China, committing terrible crimes against the Chinese.” Hua Chunying, assistant minister of foreign affairs, said, “Japan has launched a war of aggression against China, committing heinous crimes against the Chinese.”

“It has no authority or right to make irresponsible remarks about Taiwan.”

Since President Tsai Ing-wen took office in 2016, Beijing has increased its pressure on Taiwan, which opposes the idea of “one China.”

The Pentagon announced plans earlier this week to strengthen deployments and bases aimed against China, as well as upgrade and expand military facilities in Guam and Australia.

With tensions between Beijing and Washington at an all-time high, Japan finds itself sandwiched between two major trading partners.

However, the important US ally has become increasingly vociferous over China’s maritime development and military buildup, publicly criticizing Chinese boats near disputed islets.