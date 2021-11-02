Ex-cop Adams, a black man, is expected to be elected mayor of New York.

New Yorkers go to the polls Tuesday in a mayoral race that is almost certain to elect Black former police officer Eric Adams as the city’s next leader.

In the liberal-voting bastion, the moderate Democrat is poised to defeat Republican challenger and volunteer crime fighter Curtis Sliwa to become only the second African American to govern the Big Apple.

The job of mayor of New York is frequently considered as the most challenging in the United States, second only to that of president.

If Adams wins, he will take over from unpopular leftist Bill de Blasio, whose two-term limit expires on December 31.

Adams will be in charge of overseeing the city’s recovery from the pandemic, which has claimed the lives of over 34,000 people and forced the closure of hundreds of thousands of businesses.

As mayor of a city with a population of more than eight million people, he will be in charge of the country’s largest municipal budget, which has been ravaged by the Covid-19 issue, as well as the country’s largest police force and public school system.

In the Democratic primary in June, the moderate candidate overcame leftist opponents by pledging to reduce violent crime, which spiked during the outbreak.

He also promised to address income disparities and overhaul the educational system.

Adams will also have to deal with a serious dearth of affordable housing, violent instability at the notorious Rikers Island prison, and the impact of increased extreme weather occurrences on the city’s aging infrastructure.

One of his most difficult balancing acts will be to alter police tactics while maintaining the support of a largely unionized department that feels undervalued during the de Blasio administration.

Adams opposes police defunding, which has become a rallying cry for many on the American left. He is also considered as favorable to the business community and has not advocated for increased taxes on the rich.

In 1960, he was born into poverty in Brooklyn and raised in a large family in a working-class Queens area. His mother worked as a maid and his father worked as a butcher.

As a teenager, Adams did errands for a gang. He was pummeled by two NYPD officers when he was 15, after they detained him for illegal trespassing.

That fueled his desire to join the NYPD and overhaul it from the inside out. Adams joined the force in the mid-1980s and rose through the ranks to captain after 22 years of service.

He co-founded "100 Blacks in Law Enforcement Who Care" in 1995, an advocacy group dedicated to combating police racism that still persists today.