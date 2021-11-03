Ex-cop Adams, a black man, is elected as the next mayor of New York City.

On Tuesday, ex-policeman Eric Adams was elected as the next mayor of New York City, becoming only the second African American to manage the country’s largest city.

Shortly after votes closed at 9:00 p.m., US TV networks such as NBC and CBS declared the 61-year-old moderate Democrat the winner (0100 GMT Wednesday).

Adams had been a heavy favorite to defeat Republican challenger and volunteer crime fighter Curtis Sliwa in the leftist stronghold, where registered Democrats outnumber Republicans seven to one.

Early unofficial election results from New York City’s Board of Elections indicated that Adams would receive more than 70% of the vote.

Being mayor of New York is frequently referred to as the most hardest job in the United States, second only to that of president.

Adams’ victory caps a remarkable rise for someone who was born into poverty in Brooklyn and worked for a gang as a teenager before being inspired to reform the NYPD from within after being beaten by cops.

“Because I’m standing here, ordinary New Yorkers will understand that they, too, have the right to stand in the city. This is for the youngster “”I wiped away tears outside a polling station after casting my vote,” Adams remarked as he wiped away tears outside a polling station after casting his ballot.

Adams will succeed Bill de Blasio, the controversial progressive whose second and final term ends on December 31.

As mayor of a city with a population of more than eight million people, he will be in charge of the country’s largest municipal budget, police force, and public school system.

Adams will be in charge of the city’s economic recovery following the pandemic, which has killed over 34,000 people and forced the closure of hundreds of thousands of enterprises.

In the Democratic primary in June, the moderate overcame progressive opponents by promising to reduce violent crime, which spiked during the pandemic.

He also promised to address income disparities and overhaul the educational system.

Adams will also face a serious lack of affordable housing, violent instability at the renowned Rikers Island prison, and the effects of increased extreme weather occurrences on New York’s aging infrastructure.

One of his most difficult balancing acts will be to alter police tactics while maintaining the support of a largely unionized department that feels undervalued during the de Blasio administration.

Adams is at odds with the American left because he opposes defunding the police and has not called for more taxes on the affluent.

Adams, who was born in 1960, grew up in a large family in a working-class Queens area.