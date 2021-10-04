Ex-Catalan leader’s case has been put on hold in Italy pending an EU ruling.

According to his counsel, an Italian court on Monday suspended proceedings against exiled ex-Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont, who was arrested in Sardinia on a Spanish extradition order.

On September 23, the 58-year-old was temporarily held on the island on a European warrant issued by Madrid for his role in Catalonia’s unsuccessful independence push in 2017.

His lawyers, however, claim that as a member of the European Parliament, he is immune from prosecution. Although Puigdemont’s immunity was lifted early this year, he is appealing.

According to his Italian lawyer Agostinangelo Marras, the court in Sassari “has halted the case until the ruling on two preliminary problems before the European court,” namely Puigdemont’s immunity and the extradition request.

Outside the court, supporters chanted “Freedom! Freedom!” and waved Catalan independence flags. Puigdemont was joined by two former Catalan regional ministers, Toni Comin and Clara Ponsati, who are both wanted by Spain.

Despite Madrid’s prohibition, Puigdemont spearheaded Catalonia’s separatist regional government’s efforts to hold an independence referendum in October 2017. The election was plagued by police brutality.

The Catalan government announced a short-lived proclamation of independence a few weeks later, sparking a political crisis that forced Puigdemont and others to flee.

Those who remained were apprehended and placed on trial, with nine of them receiving sentences ranging from nine to thirteen years in prison.

Despite being pardoned earlier this year, Madrid still wants Puigdemont and the other separatists to face justice for their actions.

Puigdemont was arrested for the third time since fleeing Spain last month, while on a trip as an MEP to a cultural festival in Alghero, a Catalan enclave in Sardinia.

The first occurred when he arrived in Brussels, and the second was in March 2018, when the courts took nearly four months to restore his complete freedom in Germany.

Puigdemont was granted immunity after being elected to the European Parliament in 2019, but it was revoked by the European Parliament in March, in a move supported by the EU’s General Court in July.

He, Comin, and Ponsati, on the other hand, are challenging the European Parliament’s ruling. The EU court’s final decision is still pending.

Puigdemont’s legal team said on Friday that he was filing an emergency injunction with the EU General Court to keep his immunity.

In a show of support for Puigdemont, both Comin and Ponsati were in Sassari on Monday, landing in Italy without being arrested.

