Ex-Argentine President Macri is facing charges of illegal spying.

Former Argentina president Mauricio Macri appeared briefly before a judge on Thursday in connection with allegations that his government spied on relatives of 44 sailors killed in a navy submarine sinking.

The hearing in Dolores, about 200 kilometers (124 miles) south of Buenos Aires, was quickly postponed after Macri’s lawyer claimed the court “does not have the authority” to lift state intelligence secrecy provisions in order for him to testify.

In November 2017, the ARA San Juan submarine vanished. It was discovered at a depth of more than 900 meters in a lonely part of the South Atlantic, 400 kilometers off the coast of Argentina, just over a year later.

It had been crushed by an implosion triggered by a technical malfunction, according to reports. Authorities have chosen not to try to refloat it.

Investigators heard from family members of the 44 crew members who said they were followed, wiretapped, recorded, and threatened into dropping any accusations relating to the incident.

Macri, 62, is accused of being the mastermind behind the espionage. For allegedly breaking Argentina’s intelligence regulations, he faces a sentence of three to ten years in prison.

There hasn’t been a new hearing date set.

Macri served as Argentina’s president from 2015 to 2019 and now leads the country’s right-wing opposition.

The timing of Thursday’s hearing, which came ahead of legislative elections next month, implied “animosity” on the part of the presiding judge, according to his lawyer, Pablo Lanusse.

During a campaign for November 14 elections for half of the seats in the Chamber of Deputies and a third of the Senate, Macri addressed more than 100 supporters who had gathered outside the court to receive him, accusing the authorities of “using a tragedy” for political goals.

“We hope Macri… will give us the truth about why we were illegally spied on,” said Luis Tagliapietra, the father of one of the submariners.

Macri has denied authorizing the families’ surveillance.

Secret service heads Gustavo Arribas and Silvia Majdalani, who reported to Macri at the time, have been ordered to stand trial by Judge Martin Bava.

Two former Argentine military chiefs were sanctioned in March for their roles in the disaster.

For giving the defense ministry a “incomplete” account of what happened, retired admiral Marcelo Srur was sentenced to “45 days in prison.”

The former commander of the Submarine Force, Claudio Villamide, was removed after being found guilty of “lack of care and disregard of the personnel and equipment under his command.”

Two active captains were given 20 and 30 day detentions, respectively.