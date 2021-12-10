Every three days, the number of Omicron cases in the United Kingdom doubles.

As the Omicron variety doubles every three days, the United Kingdom is bracing for a new wave of COVID-19 cases.

As of Thursday, the United Kingdom has a daily average of roughly 47 thousand new coronavirus infections and 817 verified new Omicron cases, making it a guinea pig for many countries as they prepare for what to expect with the new version.

The Omicron variant is expected to cause at least 50% of COVID-19 infections in the next two to four weeks, according to the UK Health Security Agency.

Around 77 percent of the British population has received at least one dose of the COVID vaccine, with 70 percent having received all three doses.

The Wall Street Journal reported that how Britain fared against Omicron will provide clues to the United States and the rest of the industrialized world about how the variant behaves in a highly vaccinated population, how sick infected people become, and whether Omicron’s dozens of mutations have given Omicron enough of an evolutionary advantage to starve Delta of the hosts it needs to stay on top.

While countries begin to fight new outbreaks, health officials are unsure whether this variation has a different severity profile and whether it can evade immunity established by vaccines and earlier infections.

The symptoms of the novel Omicron COVID variation, according to the South African doctor who first identified patients with the viral strain, are “very minor.”

In Britain, hospitalization rates haven’t risen dramatically yet, with a weekly average of 7,300 as of Tuesday. Meanwhile, COVID-related deaths continue to be around 170 per week on average.

Prof. John Edmunds, an epidemiologist at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine and a member of the government’s Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies, said on Thursday in a Royal Society of Medicine webinar that the number of Omicron cases is “extremely likely” to be higher than what has been confirmed thus far.

“No one wants to have to reinstall these measures,” says the author. It will be extremely detrimental to certain sectors of the economy – the hospitality and retail sectors, in particular – but we must do it,” he said.

“Given the virus’s rapid spread, we could have a considerable number of cases before Christmas,” he warned. “I believe we are doing whatever we are doing right now.” The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.