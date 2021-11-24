‘Every Day Murder’: Turkish Women Fearful of Treaty Exit

According to women’s campaign groups, after Turkey withdrew from a convention that campaigners claimed helped curb male aggression, Turkish women feel more insecure and legally defenseless.

In 2014, the landmark Istanbul Convention went into effect, establishing a European-wide legal framework for combating, preventing, and prosecuting violence against women.

Following an order by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Turkey abruptly withdrew in March.

Even though there hasn’t been a noticeable increase in violence, human rights organizations say there has been an increase in unexplained deaths.

According to campaigners, the removal could encourage abusers, with one asking lawyers if they would be released from prison.

Although there was no public consultation on the claims, conservatives in Erdogan’s ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) claimed the pact promoted homosexuality and harmed the traditional Turkish family structure.

Women’s rights activists have been protesting since March to make their views heard and keep the convention alive, despite the government’s assertion that its domestic laws and constitution are sufficient to protect women.

“Every day, a woman gets murdered in this nation,” Nursen Inal of the We Will Stop Femicide Platform stated.

“Turkey’s withdrawal from the Istanbul convention has emboldened male offenders,” she told AFP ahead of Thursday’s International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women.

Basak Cengiz, a 28-year-old architect who was brutally stabbed by a guy with a samurai sword in Istanbul earlier this month, provoked a public outrage.

Can Goktug Boz, the alleged killer, reportedly informed police that he killed the victim because he was bored.

According to testimony published in Turkish media, he added, “I went out to kill someone and picked a woman.”

He was charged with aggravated murder later on.

According to the We Will Stop Femicide Platform, 345 women have been killed since the beginning of the year. In 2020, 410 women were killed, with dozens more discovered dead in mysterious circumstances.

The assassination of Cengiz reignited calls for Turkey to re-join the pact, but Erdogan tried to put the topic to rest last week, claiming the convention was “totally off the agenda.”

“Women are the holiest creature to us.” He stated, “We will never allow their holiness to be tarnished.” “As a result, the Istanbul convention is unnecessary.” Women’s rights activists, on the other hand, continue to struggle.

Turkey’s departure from the treaty, according to Berrin Sonmez of the Women’s Platform for Equality, fostered the perception that male criminals can act with impunity.

"A male culprit who is currently incarcerated."