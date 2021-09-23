Evergrande’s stock rises after China requests that the company avoid a near-term default.

By the close of Thursday trading in Hong Kong, the Evergrande Group, China’s second-largest real estate company, had witnessed a 17.6 percent increase in its share price, its first after days of steady declines.

After taking out loans for years in order to develop alongside China’s rising economy, the corporation now owes over $300 billion. While a deadline for a $83 million loan payment on Thursday was supposed to be a sign of what investors might anticipate for the company’s long-term prospects, there was no word on what comes next.

Neither the corporation nor the Chinese government provided any updates on the progress of the $83 million payment. While the payment is due on Thursday, the corporation will have a 30-day grace period to satisfy the debt before defaulting, according to sources. According to recent financial reports, this period could be exploited by the Chinese government to prepare for the firm’s collapse.

According to Bloomberg, Beijing’s financial regulators issued a set of demands to Evergrande, requesting that the company do all possible to avoid a near-term default on its US dollar-denominated debts. In addition, the government demanded that a strong emphasis be placed on finishing current construction projects and repaying private investors.

Beijing has stayed mum on whether it intends to bail out Evergrande so far. Investors, on the other hand, expect the government to step up and help the firms that have collaborated with it the most in order to avoid global economic repercussions. Beijing has already injected $18 billion into the country’s banking system.

The Wall Street Journal further alleged that Chinese officials had contacted local governments and advised them to prepare for a possible Evergrande bankruptcy. According to the study, these organizations were requested to step in “at the last minute” to manage the consequences in a timely and effective manner.

Evergrande has over 1,300 properties and administers over 2,800 real estate projects across China. The company’s demise could cause worry and concern among Chinese homeowners, as many of these projects are still unfinished.

According to earlier reports, China's developing economy's housing sector is one of the most essential industries. According to David Dollar, a Brookings Institution expert on Chinese economic matters,