Evergrande’s sale has been postponed as the company attempts to avoid default, while other companies continue to spiral downward.

According to Reuters, the Evergrande Group’s intention to sell a majority stake in its property services subsidiary to Hopson Development has been delayed due to a lack of consent from the Guangdong provincial government overseeing the company’s restructuring.

This stops Evergrande, the world’s most indebted property developer, from earning the $2.6 billion it would have earned from the purchase had the 30-day grace period not expired on Saturday following its missing bond payment in September.

China’s real estate sector has taken significant damages as a result of this stalled sale. Sinic Holdings went bankrupt, and Kaisa Group’s credit rating was reduced. This comes on the heels of news that China Properties Group had defaulted on a loan and that Fantasia had been unable to make recent payments, as well as other companies having their credit ratings lowered.

Despite recent occurrences, China’s top banking authority, the People’s Bank of China, has advised creditors to remain calm.

“Economic growth has slowed slightly, but the economic recovery trajectory remains constant,” said Yi Gang, the bank’s governor, on Saturday. “Overall, the Evergrande threat can be contained.” Scott Kennedy, the Center for Strategic and International Studies’ (CSIS) trustee chair in Chinese business and economics, told The Washington Newsday earlier this week that the bank might be trusted to some extent.

For those worried about a possible Evergrande default, which might shake the real estate sector and trigger a Chinese “Lehman moment,” Kennedy suggested not to worry because the government has adequate regulatory measures to prevent such a tragedy.

According to Kennedy, Beijing’s recent steps indicate that it seeks to control the Evergrande risk in a way that introduces a new degree of danger into the real estate market.

China has always operated under the assumption that the government would back corporate behemoths who defaulted on their payments.

Beijing, according to Kennedy, intended to abandon the guarantee and introduce more risk into the market. While this would result in Evergrande’s failure, it would assure that creditors and property owners would be compensated for their losses.

He sees a challenge here.

"If they're trying to reassure people that the state authorities only have a limited range of assets.