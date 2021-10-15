Evergrande’s CEO is preparing to dismantle the company in order to avoid default.

According to Reuters, Evergrande Group CEO Xia Haijun has begun talks with investment banks and creditors in Hong Kong about a possible restructuring of the real estate company, which might result in the property developer selling part of its holdings.

Xia, a confidant of Evergrande chairman and founder Hui Ka Yan and the driving force behind the company’s day-to-day and finance activities, has been stationed in Hong Kong for two months, according to Reuters.

Evergrande, which is saddled with a $300 billion debt, has missed three rounds of interest payments on its bonds. Some analysts are concerned that the company, which is China’s second-largest property developer, would go bankrupt, sending shockwaves across the country’s economy. The situation is under control, according to the People’s Bank of China.

“The real estate troubles of China Evergrande Group are an individual phenomenon,” said Zou Lan, director of the bank’s financial markets department. “The majority of real estate enterprises are stable and have solid financial indications, and the real estate industry as a whole is in good shape.” Despite these remarks, some analysts have expressed reservations about Beijing’s ability to properly address the problem, given the country’s significant real estate sector. According to some experts, the property sector accounts for up to 28% of China’s GDP, a substantially higher figure than in many other countries of the world.

Many of the state’s top developers found it difficult to sustain the practice of industry-wide borrowing that allowed many enterprises to swiftly grow alongside the country’s burgeoning economy when regulation changes were adopted in 2020.

Many businesses were cut off from credit lines they had grown used to as a result of these changes. Some institutions were unable to complete their developments due to a lack of liquid assets, preventing them from obtaining funds that could have been used to pay off obligations. Evergrande is now managing a lot of unfinished projects and is experiencing cash flow problems.

According to Reuters, one of the reasons for Xia’s trip to Hong Kong was to engage with foreign banks regarding loan extensions and repayments.

“Xia also has to figure out how many off-balance-sheet debts the company has, as many were underwritten at subsidiaries.” This is a condensed version of the information.