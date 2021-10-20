Evergrande Asset Dump Fails, and Other Sales Aren’t Moving Forward Before Saturday’s Deadline.

On Wednesday, the Evergrande Group publicly abandoned plans to sell a majority share in its property services division. This would have netted the corporation $2.6 billion before the conclusion of a 30-day grace period on a missing loan payment on Saturday.

According to Reuters, Evergrande believed the intended buyer, Hopson Development Holdings, did not meet the “prerequisite to make a general offer.”

According to Reuters, Evergrande claimed in an exchange statement that “no meaningful progress” had been made on the sale of its other properties, with the exception of a $1.5 billion holding in Shengjing Bank Co.

Evergrande’s problems coincide with a growing trend of economic instability in China’s real estate market, which is affecting enterprises other than Evergrande. Sinic Holdings recently entered bankruptcy, Kaisa Group’s credit rating was reduced, China Properties Group failed on a loan, and property developer Fantasia Holdings was unable to meet recent obligations.

Despite this, Chinese officials continue to convince the public that the issue is under control. According to Reuters, Vice Premier Liu He said on Wednesday at a Beijing seminar that the risks linked with the real estate turbulence were “controllable” and that reasonable capital requests from developers will be addressed.

At the same seminar, Yi Huiman, the securities regulator of the People’s Bank of China, reiterated these thoughts, adding that authorities will strive to reduce excessive debt more broadly.

According to Reuters, Yi remarked, “(We need) to increase the efficacy of the debt financing constraint mechanism to avoid excessive financing through ‘high leverage.'”

According to Nomura, a Japanese financial holding company, China’s property developers have a total outstanding debt of $5.24 trillion. Scott Kennedy, trustee chair in Chinese business and economics at the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS), told The Washington Newsday in an interview earlier this week that China will try to control a potential Evergrande collapse in a way that limits economic devastation but introduces new risk into its financial system.

Moving away from a system that provided broad guarantees that huge firms would receive debt bailouts marks a significant economic shift, and Kennedy has worries about China's ability to carry it out in a way that is limited.