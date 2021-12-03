Evergrande, a Chinese developer, has stated that it may run out of money, prompting government meetings.

Despite struggling to find money for recent payments, China’s second-largest real estate developer, the Evergrande Group, which has over $300 billion in liabilities, claimed in a Friday report to the Hong Kong stock exchange that it must pay its creditors $260 million.

“Given the current liquidity situation…there is no assurance that the group will be able to continue to meet its financial obligations,” the firm stated in a statement obtained by Reuters.

According to Reuters, this announcement triggered a series of meetings with government officials, beginning on Friday in Evergrande’s home region of Guangdong, where the company’s Chairman Hui Ka Yan met with officials. According to Reuters, after this discussion, the government agreed to deploy a “working group” to “oversee risk management, enhance internal controls, and maintain normal operations.”

The People’s Bank of China, China’s central bank, then intervened, assuring the market that any potential market implications of an Evergrande collapse could be managed. It would not, however, guarantee that this mitigation would be accomplished by a bailout.

“Evergrande’s crisis was primarily caused by its own mismanagement and rapid expansion,” the People’s Bank of China stated, according to Reuters, adding that it will not allow the failure of a single company to damage its markets.

Analysts have made a number of forecasts about how the collapse of Evergrande might affect the world economy. Some have speculated that it could be China’s Lehman Brothers moment, referring to the failure of former US bank Lehman Brothers, which aided in the onset of the 2008 financial crisis. Others have stated that given the Chinese government’s massive regulatory powers, including the People’s Bank itself, the problem may be contained.

In October, Scott Kennedy, trustee chair in Chinese business and economics at the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS), spoke with The Washington Newsday about whether the bank could be trusted to contain the risk. This trust, he argued, is contingent on the bank’s ultimate goals.

“If it’s about reasserting the state’s role in the economy as a whole. “It’s perfectly believable if they send that message,” he said. “If they’re attempting to reassure people that the state’s assets are limited, that’s fine.” This is a condensed version of the information.