Even as its ties with the United States grow, India hopes for new defense deals with Russia.

Even as the South Asian giant built deeper ties with the United States, India’s outgoing envoy to Russia said New Delhi was looking forward to boosting defense cooperation with Moscow.

On his last day on the job, Indian Ambassador to Russia Bala Venkatesh Varma spoke with the state-run Tass Russian News Agency on the future prospects for bilateral ties, notably in the military sphere. He predicted more cooperation here, since Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin are set to meet next month for a bilateral summit.

“We anticipate several agreements in the areas of military, economics, trade, research, and technology. The Joint Commission on Technology and Science is expected to be announced soon “Varma remarked. “Military-technical cooperation will be declared over the next decade, 2021-2031. We also have an agreement on reciprocal logistic support for each other’s armed forces, ensuring that military forces participating in each other’s exercises receive adequate logistic support in both Russia and India.” “And in the last five months, India has participated in every major Russian exercise,” he continued, citing “INDRA Navy, INDRA Army, Zapad, and Peace Mission” as examples. Modi and Putin had already agreed to form a new 2+2 dialogue with each other’s senior diplomats and defense personnel during a phone call in April.

Varma cited “new developments affecting regional and global strategic stability,” such as the dramatic changes in Afghanistan and new realities elsewhere in Central Asia and beyond in the Indian Ocean, as pushing the need for new areas of cooperation action for the two countries.

“Having an additional level of consultations, an other platform of consultations is always vital for friends like India and Russia,” Varma added.

Since his appointment in 2018, Varma has described "three pivotal years in India-Russia ties." "The traditional strengths of India-Russia relations, such as defense, nuclear, space, and energy," he said, adding that "new development drivers have also been introduced, resulting in a distinct diversification of relations." He pointed out that defense contracts between India and Russia had almost tripled in the last few years, from around $2 billion to $3 billion per year to over $9 billion.