Even as ISIS attacks from within, the Taliban seeks US approval for world recognition.

Even while the local affiliate of the Islamic State militant group (ISIS) undertakes operations from within in an attempt to undermine the new Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, the Taliban has continued to make progress for worldwide recognition, notably from the United States.

State Department Deputy Assistant Secretary Thomas West told journalists on Tuesday that he has updated NATO allies on Washington’s discussions with the Taliban, just two days after being named by President Joe Biden as the new US special representative for Afghanistan.

As reported by Reuters and a number of regional outlets, he also revealed consultations regarding a “road map” for international recognition of a group that has been deemed a US opponent for two decades.

The US has not said publicly what conditions the Taliban must follow in order to receive such recognition, and a State Department representative told The Washington Newsday that the US was not yet ready to make an official proclamation.

“Under international law, there is no necessity to issue a formal statement on official recognition,” the spokeswoman added. “The United States has a long-standing policy of avoiding official comments on recognition in circumstances of government change, with a few exceptions over the years. “We haven’t modified our policy.” The Biden administration’s “priority in Afghanistan,” according to the spokeswoman, is “whether any Afghan government is one we and the international community can work with.” “The credibility and support that the Taliban desires from the international community will depend on conduct in these areas,” the spokeswoman said, citing Biden’s senior diplomat, Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

Preventing terrorist organizations from utilizing Afghanistan as a base for overseas operations that pose a threat to other nations.

Respecting all Afghans’ human rights and fundamental freedoms, particularly women and members of minority groups, and refraining from reprisal.

Providing unrestricted humanitarian access, including enabling female relief workers on the ground.

And building a truly inclusive government that can provide fundamental needs and reflect the ambitions of the Afghan people, including women and members of minority groups. Domestic legitimacy will determine international legitimacy. This is a condensed version of the information.