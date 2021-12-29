Euro’s Reputation As a Price Driver Hasn’t Changed in Two Decades.

Despite the fact that Europeans have been using euro banknotes and coins for over 20 years, many continue to blame the single currency for inadvertently driving up consumer prices despite ample evidence to the contrary.

“The euro is a disaster, it’s a disaster,” Maria Napolitano, a 65-year-old Italian residing in Frankfurt, says.

“You could fill your shopping cart with 100 deutschmarks.” “A hundred euros is no longer enough to fill two bags.” Many people in the eurozone, from Paris to Rome, Madrid to Athens, have this impression.

For Spaniards, the changeover to the euro was “like entering a club for rich people while not wearing the correct clothing,” according to Victor Irun, a 53-year-old teacher in Madrid.

He told AFP, “You got the idea we weren’t ready yet.” “It was like if we were living in Spain but paying with money from France or the Netherlands.” Some Germans even came up with a new moniker for the euro: “teuro,” a play on the German term “teuer,” which means “expensive.”

Hans Wolfgang Brachinger, a university professor, compiled an index of “perceived” inflation among Germans in 2006, which showed a “felt” increase in consumer prices of 7% between 2001 and 2002, compared to roughly 2% typically.

Official figures, on the other hand, indicated no increase in inflation in Europe’s largest economy.

“There was a strong sense in various countries that prices had risen, even though official statistics contradicted this,” said Giovanni Mastrobuoni, an economist at the University of Turin.

He studied the prices of many common things in the eurozone, from fruit, vegetables, and bread to beverages and restaurant meals, in a rigorous study on the subject, and discovered that the prices of some low-cost items did indeed rise as a result of the euro’s adoption.

It’s not surprising that customers noticed — and felt deceived — because businesses preferred to round up rather than down when converting prices into the one currency.

“The things you consume frequently, such as food, coffee, and other low-cost items.” Because they are the most frequent transactions, they would change your perceptions over time,” Mastrobuoni explained.

According to the national statistics office, Insee, the average price of a plain coffee at a bar in France increased from 1.19 euros to 1.22 euros between the end of 2001 and the beginning of 2002.

The phenomena, according to Mastrobuoni, is considerably more pronounced in countries where. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.