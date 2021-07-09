European stocks end a tumultuous week on the upswing.

Following severe losses the previous session, European stock markets rallied on Friday, fueled by increased fears about high inflation.

However, Asian indices were mixed, owing to heightened concerns over the threat of coronavirus strains to the global recovery.

At the end of a week of volatility for oil prices as well, “dip buyers are back in today, snapping up bargains,” said Oanda market analyst Sophie Griffiths.

“Concerns about slowing global economic growth, growing Delta cases, and the Fed tightening monetary policy became too much for the markets to swallow in recent days,” Griffiths continued.

With Tokyo hosting the pandemic-affected Games under a virus state of emergency, Japan’s decision to bar spectators from most Olympic events has raised concerns about the spread of diseases from new coronavirus strains.

On the back of bargain shopping, Hong Kong was a rare bright spot in Asian trading on Friday, closing 0.7 percent higher.

All three major US indices finished the day in negative territory, with the Dow losing 0.8 percent.

“Markets have been buoyed by economic growth prospects… However, due of new variants and standstill in economic indicators, investors are now questioning if the economy will normalize in the face of a fresh wave of Covid-19,” according to Okasan Online Securities.

The British economy increased for the fourth month in a row in May, despite the rate of expansion slowing more than predicted, according to official figures released on Friday.

Traders were also keeping an eye on the G20 finance ministers’ meeting in Venice.

At Friday’s meeting, global tax reform was at the top of the agenda, as the world’s largest economies strive to guarantee multinational corporations pay their fair amount.

Ministers and central bankers from the 19 richest nations and the European Union were anticipated to endorse a plan to extend financial support to the most vulnerable countries during Italy’s Group of 20 chairmanship.

The FTSE 100 index in London is up 0.7 percent to 7,080.67 points.

DAX 30 in Frankfurt is up 0.8 percent at 15,548.79.

CAC 40 in Paris is up 1.7 percent at 6,505.79.

EURO STOXX 50: 4,043.37, up 1.3 percent.

Nikkei 225 in Tokyo is down 0.6 percent at 27,940.42. (close)

The Hang Seng Index in Hong Kong is up 0.7 percent to 27,344.54 points (close)

Shanghai Composite: FLAT at 3,524.09; Shanghai – Composite: FLAT at 3,524.09; Shanghai – Composite: FLAT (close)

DOW DOWN 0.8 PERCENT AT 34,421.93 IN NEW YORK (close)

At 2115 GMT, the euro/dollar was trading at $1.1859, up from $1.1850.

Pound/dollar: $1.3808 is up from $1.3785.

Euro/pound: 85.88 pence, down from 85.90 pence.

Dollar/yen: 109.91 yen, up from 109.73 yen.

Brent North Sea crude is trading at $74.71, up 0.8 percent.