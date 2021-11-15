European markets end the day higher, but the Dow and Nasdaq fall.

After a weekend of good economic statistics from China, European markets closed higher Monday, ahead of new inflation readings, with Paris establishing new records and US equities edging lower.

Due to a robust earnings season, France’s CAC 40 index hit fresh all-time and closing highs, peaking at 7,136.13 points intraday before ending marginally lower.

“In this context, shares remain a beneficial asset for investors,” said Florence Barjou of Lyxor AM, citing historically low real interest rates (adjusted for inflation).

Although both were still in the green, the situation was less rosy in London and Frankfurt, while across the board