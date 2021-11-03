European legislators travel to Taiwan, ignoring China’s warnings.

Members of the European Parliament arrived in Taipei for a high-profile diplomatic visit early on Wednesday, exactly one week after China threatened to strike if the European Union and Taiwan’s informal ties deepened.

According to the Taiwanese Foreign Ministry, the team is led by French MEP Raphael Glucksmann and includes seven legislators, six advisers, and employees from the parliament’s secretariat. Because of political sensitivity, the announcement was postponed until the group arrived.

On Wednesday afternoon, the 13-member delegation will meet with Premier Su Tseng-chang before meeting with President Tsai Ing-wen the next morning. They will pay a visit to the island’s legislature and Speaker, You Si-kun, on Friday. Meetings with local think tanks trying to combat disinformation will also be part of the three-day trip.

Andrius Kubilius and Petras Autreviius of Lithuania, Markéta Gregorová of the Czech Republic, Andreas Schieder of Austria, Georgios Kyrtsos of Greece, and Marco Dreosto of Italy are the MEPs with Glucksmann.

Despite local reports as early as mid-October, preparations for the visit were kept under wraps. As late as Tuesday evening, Taiwanese diplomats were unable to confirm the plans.

Glucksmann is the chair of the European Parliament’s Special Committee on Foreign Interference in All Democratic Processes in the European Union, including Disinformation, which announced the itinerary on Wednesday.

According to an INGE release, “the delegation will examine Taiwanese experiences in [the]fight against disinformation, attempts to intervene in Taiwanese democracy, media, culture, and education, as well as Taiwan’s efforts to strengthen its cyber-resilience.”

In a statement, Glucksmann said: “Taiwan’s experience in dealing with recurrent and sophisticated attacks by mobilizing the entire public while maintaining democracy is unparalleled. We can learn a lot from our Taiwanese counterparts when it comes to the work of the INGE special committee.” The delegation will also meet with Audrey Tang, Taiwan’s Digital Minister and a former hacktivist who now oversees the island’s public awareness and cyber-literacy efforts aimed at countering Beijing-friendly disinformation.

The group has been dubbed the European Parliament’s first “formal” delegation to Taiwan by Taiwan’s Foreign Ministry, which described the development as “important.”

The MEPs’ arrival comes less than two weeks after the parliament passed a momentous maiden report on EU-Taiwan political relations with an overwhelming majority. This is a condensed version of the information.