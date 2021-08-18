European equities are down due to a new virus outbreak.

Despite strong gains in Asia, European stock markets fell on Wednesday as a surge in the coronavirus Delta type sparked new concerns about the global economic recovery.

“The source of worry is almost completely due to Covid’s resiliency and virus-related restrictions, both of which have hampered the global economy’s recovery,” according to ThinkMarkets analyst Fawad Razaqzada.

“Global stock markets have been struggling in recent days around the world, albeit selling has been restricted for the European and US indices thus far.”

London stocks were down half a percentage point at midday, as traders processed a severe slowdown in UK inflation.

Following overnight losses on Wall Street, Frankfurt equities fell 0.1 percent and Paris stocks fell 0.4 percent in early afternoon European trade.

Asian indices, on the other hand, surged on Wednesday as investors sought for cheap stocks.

On news of strong US crude demand, oil prices rose, halting a four-day fall.

Before the minutes of the US Federal Reserve’s most recent monetary policy meeting were released, the dollar moved in a range.

Investors were concerned about a new lockdown in New Zealand and a curfew in Melbourne, Australia’s second-largest city, due to a Delta outbreak.

In China, the world’s second-largest economy, this fueled new viral fears, as well as travel restrictions.

A weak US retail sales report added to concerns about the latest Covid-19 wave, halting Wall Street’s five-year string of record highs for the Dow and S&P 500 indices.

However, despite the bleak outlook, Asian markets remained unfazed, with Tokyo ending a four-day losing run to close higher on Wednesday.

Hong Kong closed on a high note as well, with investors appearing unmoved by Beijing’s new antitrust plans to rein in the country’s booming digital behemoths — proposals that saw Chinese stocks listed on Wall Street plummet overnight.

Markets in China were higher, recouping losses from earlier in the week’s poor economic data from Beijing. Seoul increased, while Australia remained stable.

Despite fears of new viral infections, New Zealand gained ground as the country’s Reserve Bank kept interest rates unchanged.

FTSE 100: DOWN 0.5 percent at 7,146.18 points in London.

Frankfurt – DAX 30: 15,901.19, down 0.1 percent.

CAC 40 in Paris is down 0.4 percent at 6,796.25.

At 4,186.90, the EURO STOXX 50 is down 0.2 percent.

Nikkei 225 in Tokyo is up 0.6 percent at 27,591.90. (close)

The Hang Seng Index in Hong Kong is up 0.5 percent to 25,867.01. (close)

Shanghai Composite: 3,485.29, up 1.1 percent (close)

New York – The Dow Jones Industrial Average is down 0.8 percent at 35,343.28. (close)

The euro/dollar exchange rate is now at $1.1719.