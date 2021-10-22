European countries are attempting to mitigate the effects of rising energy prices.

In the face of rising energy prices, price freezes, tax cuts, energy payments or credits, targeted aid… Consumers in European countries are being cushioned by a number of measures.

Here are some of the steps done to help consumers cope with the recent price hikes in gasoline, natural gas, and (where uncontrolled) electricity.

France said on Thursday that those earning less than 2,000 euros per month will get a one-time, tax-free payment of 100 euros, which the government estimates will benefit 38 million people.

It had already promised an exceptional 100-euro payment to six million homes that receive cold weather payments to assist them in paying their energy supplier.

In the United Kingdom, the government launched a 500-million-pound fund a few weeks ago to assist low-income households with energy expenses, particularly heating, as well as food and clothes.

The Belgian government extended fixed energy prices for lower-income households until March this year, as well as providing them with an 80-euro energy bill discount.

The Polish government intends to spend up to 1.1 billion euros next year to assist retirees and large families in paying their energy costs. One in every five homes is eligible for assistance.

Around 150,000 Latvian households will receive between 15 and 20 euros each month to help with their electricity or gas bills.

Between September and March, the Estonian government will spend roughly 75 million euros to reduce power rates for all consumers, and another 20 million to assist around 72,000 low-income families.

In the meanwhile, the Lithuanian parliament is poised to adopt government proposals to stagger gas price increases over five years and assist 110,000 families with their heating expenditures.

Gas prices in France have been capped until the end of 2022, while the next increase in power rates will be limited to 4% due to tax cuts.

For 2.5 million individuals in Italy, gas prices have been frozen, and the poorest are exempt from rises in their electricity bills. Others will have their VAT rate reduced to 5.5 percent.

From January 1, the German government has ordered that the tax aimed to encourage the development of renewable energies, which is paid by all consumers, be reduced by roughly half.

Analysts have warned that German consumers, who pay some of the highest costs in Europe, may not see the full impact of the price decrease because prices may climb higher.

Spain came in because it is more reliant on natural gas for energy generation than its European neighbors.