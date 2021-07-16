Europe Floods Live: As Germany and Belgium experience record rainfall, the death toll rises.

This week, record-breaking rainfall has wreaked havoc on portions of Western Europe, with dozens of people killed and hundreds more missing as a result of hazardous floods in Germany and Belgium.

Across the region, flash floods carried away automobiles and caused houses to collapse, with German Chancellor Angela Merkel fearing that “the full depth of this disaster can only be realized in the coming days.”

The majority of the deaths have occurred in Germany, with 50 people in the Rhineland-Palatinate state and at least nine inhabitants of an assisted living home for persons with disabilities among them.

During a news conference at the White House late Thursday, both the long-time German leader and President Joe Biden voiced their sadness over the loss of life. According to local authorities and media reports early Friday, the Belgian death toll has grown to 12, with five persons still missing.

900 German soldiers have been dispatched to assist in the rescue and clean-up efforts.

For the most up-to-date information, visit this website’s liveblog…

Good morning, and welcome to the liveblog of this website.

Heavy floods have wreaked havoc in areas of Germany and Belgium this week, as Western Europe has been slammed by record rains.

Hundreds of people have been killed and over 1,300 have gone missing as a result of hazardous flash flooding.

Throughout Friday, stay tuned to our website for the most up-to-date information.