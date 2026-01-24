EuroMillions Draw Delivers Life-Changing Wins Across the UK and Ireland

The January 23, 2026, EuroMillions draw promised an eye-popping €100 million jackpot, drawing excitement from hopeful players across Europe. Although the top prize remained unclaimed, the night proved to be one of triumph for thousands of participants, as lucky winners shared in significant payouts.

Devon Syndicate and Irish Players Score Big Wins

While the coveted €100 million jackpot eluded players, there were still numerous big winners to celebrate. In Ireland, over 64,000 participants walked away with prizes, with one lucky player netting a five-figure sum of €31,075 after matching all five main numbers, just missing the lucky stars. “There was no winner of the EuroMillions jackpot, but over 64,000 players in Ireland won prizes,” confirmed a National Lottery spokesperson, underscoring the widespread success of the draw.

In Devon, a workplace syndicate of 25 colleagues celebrated a long-awaited victory after securing £123,000 by matching five main numbers and one lucky star. The group, who had been playing together for ten years, could hardly contain their joy. “This is the vindication of every email from the group at Christmas asking when we are going to win big,” said the syndicate leader, reflecting on their decade of shared dreams.

Other Irish players also found luck on their side. In addition to the main draw, ten ticket holders were awarded €5,000 each in the Ireland Only Raffle, with winning codes announced alongside the main results. Meanwhile, 63 players in the EuroMillions Plus draw earned €2,000 each for matching four out of five numbers.

New Millionaire and Ongoing Opportunities

The UK was not left out of the excitement, as another lucky winner was made a millionaire through the Millionaire Maker Selection. The winning code, MSPP05803, turned one ticket holder’s dreams into reality. Further boosting the thrill of the evening, the Thunderball draw also added another layer of excitement, offering even more chances for participants to score a win.

For many, the EuroMillions continues to be one of Europe’s most popular lotteries, drawing players with its massive jackpots and multiple secondary prizes. To enter, players select five main numbers from 1 to 50 and two lucky stars from 1 to 12, with the jackpot won by matching all seven numbers. The draw takes place every Tuesday and Friday, with results announced at 8:45 pm.

In Ireland, the added benefit of the Ireland Only Raffle, which guarantees ten €5,000 prizes per draw, continues to make the game even more appealing. And with technological advancements, purchasing tickets and checking results has become more convenient than ever, with the National Lottery app allowing players to track their tickets online or scan physical tickets for instant results.

As for the community impact, the National Lottery remains a vital force across the UK and Ireland. Over €32 million is contributed each week to support a variety of projects, including arts, sports, and community initiatives. Since its inception, the National Lottery has raised over €52 billion for good causes, a testament to the power of collective participation.

While the jackpot remained elusive for many, the stories of winners—from workplace syndicates to individual players—serve as a reminder of the life-changing possibilities with every draw. Whether it’s a long-awaited payday or a smaller but still meaningful win, the EuroMillions continues to captivate millions, with the hope of striking it rich alive in every ticket purchased.