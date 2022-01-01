Euro Celebrates 20 Years of Unprecedented Events.

On Saturday, the euro will mark 20 years since people first began to use it, overcoming initial skepticism, price concerns, and a debt crisis that stretched across Europe.

Citizens who had to trade in their Deutsche marks, French francs, pesetas, and liras were met with a mix of joy and skepticism as euro banknotes and coins entered circulation in 12 countries on January 1, 2002.

From Ireland to Germany to Slovakia, the euro is presently utilized by 340 million people in 19 countries.

Bulgaria, Croatia, and Romania are the next countries to join the eurozone in the coming years, while opinions on the benefits of relinquishing national currencies are varied.

The euro was first proposed in the 1970s as a way to strengthen European integration, make trade between member countries easier, and provide the continent a currency to compete with the powerful dollar.

Officials credit the euro with preventing a financial disaster in Europe during the coronavirus outbreak.

In a blog post, European Central Bank director Christine Lagarde stated, “Clearly, Europe and the euro have become interdependent.”

“It must be nearly difficult for young Europeans who have only ever known the single euro to fathom Europe without it,” she wrote.

Consumers were anxious in the early days of the euro that its introduction would result in price increases as countries converted to the new currency.

Despite the fact that some products, such as coffee in cafes, increased marginally as firms rounded up their conversions, official statistics demonstrate that the euro has brought more steady inflation.

In France, for example, the price of a baguette has risen from 66 cents in 2001 to 90 cents now, reflecting pre-euro inflation.

The price of more expensive things has not increased, and in some cases has even decreased. Nonetheless, the idea that the euro has increased the cost of everything endures.

The red, blue, and orange banknotes were created to look the same over the world, with generic Gothic, Romanesque, and Renaissance architecture motifs to guarantee that no country was overrepresented.

The ECB said in December that the bills were ready for a makeover and announced a design and consultation process with public input. In 2024, a decision is expected.

“It’s time to update the design of our banknotes after 20 years to make them more approachable to Europeans of all ages and backgrounds,” Lagarde said.

Despite the ECB's objections, she stated that euro banknotes are "here to stay."