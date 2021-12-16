EU Leaders call Jabs and Boosters “vital” in the fight against Omicron.

As countries tightened restrictions to slow the spread of the Omicron coronavirus type, EU leaders stressed on Thursday that vaccinations and booster doses will be critical.

In the midst of go-it-alone actions, such as those taken by Italy, the EU meeting they were attending also emphasized the necessity for “integrated efforts” based on science.

The unified decision, reached quickly at the start of the one-day meeting, highlighted the immediacy with which Omicron has pushed itself into European policymaking barely three weeks after South African researchers discovered the strain.

The remainder of the meeting would be devoted to other critical issues facing the European Union.

Concerns about a Russian military build-up on Ukraine’s border, which the US has warned appears to be preparations for an invasion, were at the top of the list.

The agenda was rounded out by a continuing standoff with Belarus over migratory flows that are testing the EU’s frontiers, as well as rising energy prices that are exacerbating already-high inflation.

All of this made for a tense summit, the last before France takes over the rotating six-month EU leadership from Slovenia in January.

The outbreak of the Omicron variety sparked a meeting in Brussels, to which all participants, from presidents on down, were only allowed to attend provided they could show a negative PCR test, regardless of vaccination status.

“Immunization of all people and the distribution of booster doses are critical and urgent,” the leaders concluded.

However, a warning from the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control rang in their ears, warning that Omicron’s high infectivity — doubling cases every two days — meant it was too late to close the EU’s “vaccination gap.”

Several nations, notably Italy, Ireland, Portugal, and Greece, have already indicated that all EU newcomers will be subjected to pre-arrival Covid tests.

An EU Covid certificate that had previously exempted vaccinated travelers from such tests was now in jeopardy. According to the European Commission, Italy failed to provide the required 48-hour notice before enacting its new restriction.

The additional testing duty, according to Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, will be limited “during the Christmas period, in order for us to gain more time to boost as many individuals as possible.” Christmas celebrations in Greece continue until January 7 for Orthodox Christians.

“It’s a race against time,” Mitsotakis remarked.

Micheal Martin, the Irish prime minister, expressed concern about Omicron’s ability to “grow swiftly and put pressure on our societies and health systems.”

The desire to purchase time prompted.