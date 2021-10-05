EU leaders are attempting to get a consensus on how to deal with China and the United States.

On Tuesday, EU leaders will have a frank conversation about Europe’s place in the world in order to reach a consensus on how to approach relations with superpowers China and the United States.

The 27 heads of state and government will gather at Brdo Castle in Slovenia, the former Yugoslav nation that now holds the rotating chair of the EU.

While no specific resolution is expected from the meeting, a senior EU official noted that “this is the first time leaders have met since June, and with all that has happened, that seems like an eternity.”

The meal comes on the eve of an EU-Western Balkans conference, at which countries in the bloc’s east will seek reassurance that they would one day join the EU.

According to an invitation letter handed out by EU Council chief Charles Michel, the former Belgian prime minister who organizes summits, leaders will have a “strategic conversation on the Union’s role on the international arena” during the dinner.

With Paris still smarting over the cancellation of a huge submarine contract to the benefit of the US, French President Emmanuel Macron is poised to issue another warning to his allies that Washington’s tight devotion to Europe is no longer a guarantee.

“Pretending nothing happened would be a mistake,” a French presidency source said ahead of the meetings.

Last month, France was enraged when Australia terminated a multibillion-dollar purchase for French submarines, claiming it would pursue US nuclear equivalents as tensions with China grew.

To varied degrees, EU members have expressed support with Paris, with Baltic and Nordic countries wary of criticizing the Cold War powerhouse they see as their ultimate protection against Russia.

The submarine disaster occurred just weeks after the United States withdrew its troops from Afghanistan following a two-decade presence, allowing the Taliban to sweep to power and catch the Europeans off guard.

The Europeans provided soldiers and were significant donors to the toppled Afghan state under NATO’s auspices, and have warned that they will not recognize the Taliban government, which is mostly made up of Islamic hardliners with no women.

The failure in Afghanistan, along with the submarine disaster, has given new momentum to those advocating for the EU to create its own military capabilities, with France leading the way.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel, the EU's most powerful leader for the past 15 years, will be there as coalition discussions in Berlin progress by millimeters.