EU leaders are attempting to get a consensus on how to deal with China and the United States.

At a summit on Tuesday, EU leaders will have a frank conversation about Europe’s place in the world, as they seek agreement on how to deal with giants China and the United States.

The 27 heads of state and government will gather at Brdo Castle in Slovenia, which presently holds the rotating chair of the European Union.

While no specific resolution is expected, it is the first meeting of EU leaders since June, which one senior EU diplomat commented, “seems eons ago” in light of recent events.

The event occurs on the day of an EU-Western Balkans conference, at which countries in the bloc’s east will seek assurances that they would one day be allowed to the EU.

According to an invitation letter handed out by EU Council chief Charles Michel, leaders will have a “strategic conversation on the Union’s role on the international arena.”

France is still stinging from Australia’s decision last month to terminate a multibillion-dollar submarine agreement with France in favor of a US bid.

With the fury still simmering, French President Emmanuel Macron is expected to reiterate at the meetings that Washington’s tight ties to Europe are no longer guaranteed.

“It would be a mistake to act as if nothing had happened,” a source close to the French administration said.

While some EU countries have backed France, others, such as the Baltic and Nordic countries, are wary of criticizing the United States, which they see as their ultimate protection against Russia.

In a call with EU leader Ursula von der Leyen on Monday, US President Joe Biden said the group was a “essential partner” for Washington, according to the White House.

The call, which covered China, EU defense initiatives, and trade, revealed Biden wants to “strengthen dialogue” with Europe, according to an EU official.

Josep Borrell, the EU’s foreign policy chief, will travel to Washington next week to meet with Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

The submarine row occurred just weeks after the United States withdrew from Afghanistan and the Taliban stormed to power, surprising Europeans.

The Europeans had sent troops to the country as part of NATO-led missions and were significant donors to the deposed regime.

The failure in Afghanistan and the subsequent backlash from the submarine incident have given new momentum to those advocating for the EU to create its own military capability, with France leading the fight.

The summit will be attended by German Chancellor Angela Merkel, the EU’s dominant leader for the past 15 years, as coalition discussions in Berlin continue. Brief News from Washington Newsday.