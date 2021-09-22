Ethnic Serbs Intensify Protests Against Kosovo Ban

Ethnic Serbs set up a tent camp near the Serbian border on Wednesday for a long protest over the Kosovo government’s decision to ban automobiles with Serbian plates.

They began obstructing border traffic after the Kosovo administration, governed by ethnic Albanians, voted on Monday to require drivers with Serbian license plates to use temporary plates when entering the country.

A few hundred ethnic Serbs camped in tents alongside trucks parked in the middle of the border roadways.

“We are not leaving here,” said Dejan, a 43-year-old protester who only gave his first name.

“Let us chat after (Kosovo Prime Minister Albin) Kurti allows our Serbian plates,” he added.

The prohibition was justified by the government in Pristina, which cited Serbia’s unwillingness to allow cars with Republic of Kosovo plates to enter the nation.

Belgrade claims that they indicate Serbia’s status as an independent nation, which Serbia vehemently denies.

Kurti remarked on Twitter on Wednesday, “This isn’t a provocation, and it’s not discriminatory.” He explained that it was only a reciprocal measure.

In contrast to the 40,000 Serbs who live in the volatile north of Kosovo, some Serbs in Kosovo appear to have begun to embrace the new regulation.

Approximately 1,500 interim licenses were issued in the first 24 hours after the ban was implemented, according to the interior ministry.

Snezana Slavkovic, 60, a frequent traveler between her home in south Kosovo and Serbia, told AFP that the issue “doesn’t fit any of us.”

Before crossing the border with her interim plates, she said, “Let them agree once and for all, let them solve problems.”

Hardline Serbs in the north, on the other hand, are adamant that the interim plates will not be accepted.

Both sides should “show caution and de-escalate tensions, return to talks, and ensure freedom of movement without delay,” according to EU Commissioner for Enlargement Oliver Varhelyi.

Varhelyi commented on Twitter, “Unilateral acts are never a solution.”

Josep Borrell, the EU’s foreign policy leader, had encouraged Pristina to “speak to Belgrade for a de-escalation of the situation,” Kurti told reporters.

He said that a Kosovo delegate “agreed to meet” with Serbian colleagues in Brussels to discuss the problem, but that Belgrade “rejected the proposal.”

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic stated that no discussions would take place until Kosovo’s armed forces had withdrawn from the north of the country.

In general, Kosovo’s armed forces avoid going to the north, but they were dispatched to the border on Monday to oversee the implementation of the new restrictions.

