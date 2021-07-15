Ethnic Militias Rush To Tigray Border: ‘We Won’t Back Down’

Solomon Alabachew acted quickly when violence broke out last year in Ethiopia’s northern Tigray province, snatching his Kalashnikov and going to the front alongside his fellow ethnic Amhara militia fighters.

The rapid seizure of western Tigray — a piece of land that Amharas allege was taken from them decades ago – is Solomon’s greatest triumph, he told AFP this week.

That explains his present rage at resurgent ethnic Tigrayan rebels, who launched a new push on Monday to expel the Amharas once more, igniting new violence in an already bloody eight-month struggle.

Solomon drew his weapon, put on his green fatigues, and raced north two days later, arriving in the Amhara mountain village of Adi Arkay with thousands of other warriors waiting for orders to advance.

Top leaders in the Amhara area, which has long been entangled in severe land disputes with Tigray, its northern neighbor, have called for a large mobilization.

Gizachew Muluneh, the Amhara government’s spokesman, stated on Wednesday that regional special forces and militias will switch to “attack” mode in order to reverse the Tigrayan rebels’ recent battlefield victories.

His statement came just hours after Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, the Nobel Peace Prize laureate for 2019, promised to “repel” attacks by Ethiopia’s foes.

Solomon, who is itching to battle again, welcomed the bellicose talk with open arms.

“We came here to take the required steps, exterminate, and pay the price. “From top to bottom, the Amhara people have mobilized,” he stated.

“The people have been patient with the government’s stance so far, but we will not back down even if the instructions (to assault) do not come.”

Last November, Abiy dispatched troops to Tigray, claiming that the move was prompted by an attack on federal army camps ordered by the region’s ruling party, the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF).

It was the brutal conclusion of a lengthy feud between the young, reform-minded leader who came to office in 2018 and the party that had controlled national politics for nearly three decades prior.

It was also a good opportunity for Amharas to reclaim land in western and southern Tigray that the TPLF had unjustly taken in the early 1990s, according to them.

The US has expressed worry about ethnic cleansing in western Tigray, where Amharan soldiers are suspected of displacing tens of thousands of residents.

The fight, however, took an unexpected turn last month when the Tigray capital was attacked.