Ethiopia’s Tigray capital has been hit by ‘deadly’ air strikes.

On Monday, Ethiopia’s military launched air attacks on the capital of the war-torn Tigray province, killing at least three people, including children, according to a hospital official.

The government originally disputed claims of airstrikes on Mekele as a “total falsehood,” but state media later reported that the air force had hit locations belonging to the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF).

They were the first air raids on Mekele since the beginning of the almost year-long battle in northern Ethiopia, which has claimed the lives of countless people and produced a major humanitarian crisis.

The shelling happened as Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s administration appeared to be launching a new onslaught against the TPLF, according to residents, humanitarian workers, and diplomats.

According to the Ethiopian Press Agency, the airstrikes targeted the TPLF’s media and communications facilities, and “measures to prevent civilian casualties during the air strikes were successfully implemented.”

The UN expressed grave concern about the operations’ impact on civilians and the deepening of a conflict that it claims has pushed hundreds of people into famine-like conditions.

According to AFP, the first strike took place near a cement industry on the outskirts of Mekele, which the TPLF has held since retaking it from government forces in June.

The second strike occurred near the Planet Hotel in the city center, which is frequently frequented by prominent officials from the TPLF, the region’s former ruling party, which has been the subject of a government military campaign since November.

Earlier, a government spokesman dismissed the accusations as lies created by the TPLF in order to “mislead the international world” and exert pressure on Ethiopia.

“There is no motive, and there is no plan, to attack civilians in Mekele, Ethiopia, which is home to our own citizens. Legesse Tulu, the Director of the Government Communication Service, told AFP that this is a complete falsehood.

Dr. Hayelom Kebede, research director at Mekele’s Ayder Referral Hospital, told AFP that the clinic was receiving “many casualties” and that three people had been dead, including two children.

The TPLF claimed that government forces were “losing big” and that the aerial assaults were intended to exact revenge on civilians.

On Twitter, TPLF spokesman Getachew Reda remarked, “Monday is market day in Mekele & the aim is all too evident.”

The TPLF has been accused by Ethiopia’s foreign ministry of attempting to conceal suspected attacks on civilians in Amhara and Afar, two provinces bordering Tigray where conflict has expanded.

