Ethiopia’s Tigray capital has been hit by air strikes, according to sources.

Ethiopian military launched air strikes on the Tigrayan capital of Mekele on Monday, according to humanitarian officials and diplomats, in a new chapter of the nearly year-long conflict in Ethiopia’s north.

Although there have been others in the Tigray region, these are the first documented air raids in Mekele since the crisis began in November last year.

“Air strike now in Mekele,” a humanitarian officer in the city told AFP through SMS, detailing attacks that were also confirmed by a second humanitarian source, two diplomats, and a rebel spokesman.

According to the accounts, the first air raid took place early in the morning near a cement factory on the outskirts of Mekele.

The second occurred at noon in the city center near the Planet Hotel, which is frequently frequented by prominent leaders from the Tigray People’s Liberation Front, the region’s former ruling party and the subject of a government military campaign since November 2020.

The TPLF claimed that the aerial assaults were carried out with the intention of killing civilians.

On Twitter, TPLF spokesman Getachew Reda remarked, “Monday is market day in Mekelle & the aim is all too evident.”

The reports were not independently verified, and officials from the administration could not be reached for comment.

Medical personnel in Mekele could not be reached for comment on casualties right away.

The strikes come as the government appears to be launching a new attack in its fight against the TPLF, which ruled the country before Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed assumed office in 2018.

Fresh skirmishes between government and rebel forces were reported last week in Afar, an area bordering Tigray, where conflict has also spread.