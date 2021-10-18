Ethiopia’s Tigray capital has been hit by air strikes, according to sources.

Humanitarian sources and diplomats told AFP that Ethiopian soldiers bombed the northern city of Mekele on Monday, the first known bombing raids over the Tigrayan capital since the beginning of the year-long conflict.

Since the Tigray People’s Liberation Front reclaimed Mekele from government forces in June, air raids have been recorded inside and outside the regional capital.

“Air strike now in Mekele,” a humanitarian officer in the city told AFP through SMS, detailing attacks that were also confirmed by a second humanitarian source, two diplomats, and a rebel spokesman.

The first attack took place early in the morning near a cement business on the outskirts of Mekele, according to the sources.

The second occurred about midday in the city center, near the Planet Hotel, which is frequently frequented by prominent officials from the TPLF, the region’s former ruling party, which has been the subject of a government military campaign since November 2020.

The air strikes are the first on Mekele since the conflict began, and they come as Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s government appears to be preparing a new offensive in the fight.

The TPLF claimed that government forces were “losing big” and that the aerial assaults were intended to exact revenge on civilians.

On Twitter, TPLF spokesman Getachew Reda remarked, “Monday is market day in Mekelle & the aim is all too evident.”

The reports were not independently verified, and officials from the administration could not be reached for comment.

Medical personnel in Mekele could not be reached for comment on casualties right away.

The TPLF appeared to be heading south of Tigray, toward Dessie, a city in the Amhara area where tens of people had sought safety from the rebel assault since July.

Dessie was “flooded” with displaced citizens arriving from Wuchale, another town to the north, according to one local.

Getachew said over the weekend that rebel forces had conquered Wuchale and some neighboring land, and that if necessary, they would march all the way to Addis Ababa.

In a text message to AFP, he said, “If that’s what it takes to lift the siege of Tigray, why not?”

Government and military authorities have been tight-lipped about the latest round of violence, which occurred just two weeks after Abiy was sworn in for a second term.

On Monday, an Amhara military official informed AFP that the TPLF’s claim to have occupied Wuchale was incorrect.

Last November, a war began in Ethiopia's northernmost region.