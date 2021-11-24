Ethiopia’s Prime Minister Visits a Battlefield, Arousing Fears of War Martyr Plans

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has reportedly gone to the front lines in the country’s continuing war with forces from the northern Tigray area, according to the administration.

Abiy, a former soldier who won the Nobel Peace Prize in 2019, is 45 years old. He stated his determination to be on the front lines on Monday, stating that martyrdom may be required. Abiy landed to the front Tuesday, according to a government spokeswoman, though he did not disclose the exact area.

In recent weeks, the Tigray People’s Liberation Front, Ethiopia’s previous ruling party that Abiy declared a terrorist organization, has advanced on Addis Ababa, hoping to enhance their negotiating position or force Abiy to resign. So far, tens of thousands of people have died as a result of the battle.

While Abiy is away, spokesman Legesse Tulu said Wednesday that the deputy prime minister, Demeke Mekonnen, is in charge of the government’s day-to-day activities.

According to the Associated Press, “the situation is extremely dangerous.” Adem Abebe, a researcher with the International Institute for Democracy and Electoral Assistance, said, “The situation is extremely dangerous.” “Not only would the federal government fall if (Abiy) is injured or murdered; the army will as well.” When Abiy made peace with Eritrea, Awol Allo nominated him for the Nobel Peace Prize. While Allo would not rule out the notion that Abiy was directing the conflict from a safer area, a shift to the front fits with Abiy’s feeling that he was destined to lead, according to the Associated Press.

“He might be thinking of becoming a martyr,” Allo speculated.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

The fighting between Ethiopian federal and ally troops and fighters from the country’s Tigray area has killed tens of thousands of people. The idea of Ethiopia’s historic nation dissolving has terrified Ethiopians and observers alike, who are concerned about what might happen to the Horn of Africa as a whole. France, Germany, and Turkey have all advised their citizens to evacuate immediately.

Abiy also encouraged Ethiopians to fight alongside him, making it the latest demand for every capable person in the country of over 110 million people to fight. In recent months, there have been stories of rushed military trainings and charges of forced conscription, while commentators have warned that ethnic-based militias could take advantage of the military’s seeming weakness. This is a condensed version of the information.