Ethiopia’s Abiy promises victory as his army battles Tigrayan rebels for control of a key town.

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed vowed to fight till victory in the year-long battle in his country’s north on Monday, as rebels gained control of yet another important town.

Reports of the Tigray People’s Liberation Front taking Kombolcha occurred a day after they claimed control of Dessie, another strategically important city, and if proven, would be a significant step forward for the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF).

Much of northern Ethiopia is cut off from the outside world, and journalists have limited access, making combat statements difficult to verify independently.

Residents in Kombolcha, a town on the main highway to Addis Ababa, reported hearing nonstop gunshots throughout the night and into the early hours of Monday. Some residents claimed they heard what sounded like an air attack about midnight on the outskirts of town, but the administration denied any such raid.

The severe combat, which is taking place just 375 kilometers (235 miles) north of Ethiopia’s capital, has prompted renewed appeals from Western countries for an immediate ceasefire and a negotiated ceasefire.

However, Abiy, who was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 2019, stated that victory is attainable and urged his fellow Ethiopians to unite and join the fight.

“We will oppose them with full force,” Abiy vowed in a statement to government officials broadcast on state-owned Fana Broadcasting Corporate late Monday.

"The challenges are numerous… but I can assure you, without a doubt, that we will triumph

He had previously stated that “dying for Ethiopia is a duty (for) all of us” and urged citizens to use every weapon at their disposal to combat the TPLF.

In November 2020, Abiy dispatched troops to Tigray in response to what he claimed were TPLF attacks on army camps, promising a speedy operation.

By late June, however, the rebels had regrouped and retaken most of Tigray, and fighting had spread to the neighboring Afar and Amhara areas, where Dessie and Kombolcha are located.

The government accused the TPLF of “summarily executioning more than 100 youth people of Kombolcha” on Monday, but gave no other specifics.

“Such atrocities should not be overlooked by the international community,” it said.

Getachew Reda, a spokesman for the Ethiopian People’s Liberation Front (TPLF), denied these accusations as “completely incorrect” and stated that there was no ongoing fighting in Dessie or Kombolcha.

Getachew wrote on Twitter, “His (Abiy’s) forces are nowhere near, and his generals are stampeding to make it to Addis.”

In Dessie, where severe violence was reported on Sunday, AFP was unable to contact anyone.

In Dessie, where severe violence was reported on Sunday, AFP was unable to contact anyone.

Residents had previously reported a large military presence in the region.