Ethiopians Heed Call to Support War Efforts: “You Cannot Refuse”

The tunic-clad actors marched in order, thrusting fake swords and spears into the air and shouting their most ferocious battle cries: “I will fight for my nation, Ethiopia!” I am an Ethiopian soldier!”

The actors later belted out war tunes from century-old campaigns against Italian colonisers on a platform decked with photographs of elite warriors and the Ethiopian flag.

Ethiopians are responding to Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s “national call” to “use all means required” to defeat insurgents from the war-torn Tigray region, as seen by Friday’s ceremony at the Addis Ababa mayor’s office.

The players, who represent four theatre houses in the capital, will travel to military bases across the country this weekend to entertain new recruits heading to the front lines, according to city officials.

Fighting has intensified in previously unaffected areas, rebels are forming new coalitions, and world leaders are increasing calls for a cease-fire so that vitally needed supplies can be provided.

Abiy has asked “all capable Ethiopians of age” to join the armed forces, while officials have emphasised that citizens can support the military battle in a variety of ways. The military campaign has gone on for more than nine months.

Arega Ayalkat, a 23-year-old actor who will travel to a military base in Hawassa, in the country’s south, told AFP he was excited to help.

“This does not imply that everyone must fight with weapons… “Our role is to use music to energize and motivate people, as well as to empower those who are afraid,” he explained.

“This is an Ethiopian call. As a result, you can’t ignore her call.”

Last November, Abiy, the 2019 Nobel Peace Prize laureate, dispatched forces to Tigray to depose the regional ruling party, the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF), claiming that the move was prompted by attacks on army camps.

When government forces captured Mekele, the provincial capital, he declared triumph, but the rebels launched a surprise comeback, recapturing the city and most of Tigray by late June.

Since then, they’ve advanced east and south into the neighboring Afar and Amhara areas, capturing a number of villages, including Lalibela, a UNESCO World Heritage Site in Amhara known for its medieval rock-hewn churches.

Gizachew Muluneh, an Amhara spokesman, claimed on Thursday that severe fighting was occurring in at least four sites, including near the vital crossroads town of Woldiya.

This week, the TPLF also announced an alliance with rebels from Oromia, the country’s largest region, which borders Ethiopia. Brief News from Washington Newsday.