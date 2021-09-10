Ethiopians Are Concerned And Anxious As The New Year Approaches.

Tesfaye Hagos celebrates the Ethiopian New Year by purchasing embroidered cotton clothes for his wife and small girls, slaughtering a goat, and hosting a feast for guests. This time, however, it’s different.

Tesfaye intends to keep his head down for Saturday’s holiday, with war raging in the country’s north and ethnic Tigrayans like himself fearing arbitrary arrest.

“The new year is approaching, but it is not on my thoughts right now,” he told AFP. “I’m just going to pray for peace and stay at home.”

The second-most populous country in Africa has a unique 13-month calendar that begins in September and runs seven to eight years behind the Gregorian calendar. For Ethiopians, Saturday will be the first day of 2014.

Families sing and dance as tiny children gather bouquets of the beautiful yellow daisies that bloom every year during the celebrations.

However, the conflict – particularly among ethnic Tigrayans – and concomitant economic hardships have hampered this year’s festivities, with food inflation exceeding 30% last month.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed is attempting to unite the country by launching a five-day social media campaign in the run-up to the holiday, focusing on themes such as heroism and victory.

The antagonistic relationship between Abiy and the Tigray People’s Liberation Front, Tigray’s provincial rulers, burst in violence in November, upending the lives of Tigrayans like Tesfaye.

Thousands have died in a battle characterised by gruesome massacres and mass rapes, and 400,000 people are facing famine-like conditions, according to the UN, with a “de facto assistance blockade” restricting humanitarian access.

Meanwhile, Tesfaye was removed from a government post in Addis Ababa after more than a decade of service, according to a dismissal letter accusing him of sending money to the TPLF.

In order to avoid a campaign of mass arrests that rights groups claim has swept up hundreds of Tigrayans – and possibly many more – in recent weeks, he now says he avoids speaking in Tigrinya and has removed Tigrinya songs from his phone.

An advisor for the commerce ministry told state media this week that authorities have suspended more than 80,000 “TPLF-supporting” enterprises and canceled the licenses of more than 500 others.

The government claims it is only targeting suspected supporters of the TPLF, which parliament have labeled as a terrorist organization, and denies that the action is racially motivated.

But for Tigrayans, this is of little consolation.