Ethiopian President Hailemariam Desalegn Threatens a New Offensive Against Tigray Rebels

After rebels pushed farther into Tigray, virtually ripping up a government-declared ceasefire in the war-torn province, Ethiopian commanders warned Wednesday that they were ready to launch a new onslaught against their “enemies.”

Tigrayan troops claimed a slew of new military victories this week, just two weeks after sweeping through much of the northern region and recapturing Tigray’s capital, Mekele, in a stunning eight-month turnaround.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, a Nobel Laureate, said the administration chose peace at a “cost” in the goal of quelling hostilities, allowing farmers to plant harvest, and facilitating aid into the affected region.

Ethiopia’s adversaries, on the other hand, were “unable to rest without war” and posed a threat that needed to be addressed, he said.

In a message released on Twitter, Abiy added, “We will oppose and repel these attacks by our internal and external adversaries while trying to speed up humanitarian efforts.”

General Bacha Debele of the Ethiopian National Defence Force, according to state media, reinforced his warning, saying the army was “ready to renew the offensive and re-enter the territories occupied” by the Tigrayan rebels.

Similar threats were issued by military troops in the neighboring Amhara region, which controlled large swaths of Tigray before to the war and are fighting alongside the federal army.

Abiy, who won a landslide victory in June elections to win a five-year term, asked Ethiopians to support the army in the country’s defense and to oppose “external pressure and domestic provocation.”

After accusing the region’s once-dominant ruling party, the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF), of coordinating attacks on Ethiopian military posts, the 44-year-old leader launched troops into Tigray last November.

Abiy declared victory immediately, but the rebels regained Mekele in June, significantly altering the course of a conflict that has killed hundreds of people and brought the region dangerously close to famine.

The departure of Ethiopian troops from Mekele was seen by Abiy and Ethiopian officials as a strategic move.

However, the rebels, now known as the Tigray Defence Forces (TDF), hailed the ceasefire as a huge triumph and denounced it as a “joke.”

They later agreed to it “in principle,” but only if Eritrean military and Amhara militia were completely removed from Tigray.

However, the TDF declared a new phase of the conflict on Tuesday, claiming to have taken control of Alamata, the region’s largest town in the south, and marched westward onto lush farmland long claimed by ethnic Amharas.

The United States of America has. Brief News from Washington Newsday.