Ethiopian minorities flee to Sudan after being caught in the crossfire.

Members of Ethiopia’s Qemant ethnic minority say they had no choice but to migrate to Sudan after being dragged into a conflict that was not their fault – marking yet another gloomy turn in a spreading conflict.

“Houses were set on fire, and people were butchered with machetes,” said Emebet Demoz, a refugee who fled her community with thousands of others last month. “We couldn’t even bury the bodies,” says the narrator.

Thousands have died since combat erupted in Ethiopia’s northernmost Tigray region in November, when Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed dispatched soldiers to depose the regional ruling party, the Tigray People’s Liberation Front, claiming the move was in response to TPLF attacks on army bases.

Other ethnic groups have been drawn into the violence, which has moved from Tigray to Ethiopia’s neighboring Amhara region, which is home to both the Amhara people and the ethnic minority Qemant.

Amhara fighters backed Abiy’s forces in a bid to resolve a decades-old territorial issue they believe the TPLF acquired during its almost three-decade dominance until Abiy gained office in 2018.

The Qemant have long resented the majority Amhara people’s cultural and economic hegemony, and in recent years have agitated for self-rule.

The upshot of a 2017 referendum on the creation of a Qemant autonomous zone was acrimony, with the resultant territorial conflict prompting more regular violence between the two factions.

“The government-backed Amhara fighters wanted us off our land,” Emebet, 20, explained. “They are murdering us because we are a minority ethnic group.”

Gizachew Muluneh, the Amhara regional spokesperson, categorically denied that members of the Qemant ethnic community were being targeted.

Amhara leaders claim that Tigrayan rebels have fueled the Qemant’s drive for self-rule, accusing them of launching a proxy war by supporting the organization.

Those portrayed as refugees, according to Gizachew, are “pro-terrorist TPLF” who were “manufactured by TPLF for the goal of diverting Ethiopia and Amhara.”

The United Nations believes that 200,000 people have been displaced from their homes in Amhara, where ethnic tensions are growing.

“The Amharas wanted us to choose their side in the Tigrayan conflict,” claimed Balata Goshi, a refugee. “They fought us because we refused to take sides.”

According to the UN’s humanitarian agency, clashes between the Amhara and the Qemant led thousands of people to escape in April of this year.

Campaigners for the Qemant say that their ancestral homeland includes settlements on the Sudanese border.

However, this has resulted in accusations. Brief News from Washington Newsday.