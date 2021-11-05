Ethiopian insurgents would ‘join forces’ to overthrow Abiy’s government.

In a statement announcing the alliance, nine rebel factions fighting Ethiopia’s government claimed they would “collaborate and join forces” on Friday. The announcement comes as fears of Tigrayan fighters encroaching on the capital rise.

The Oromo Liberation Army (OLA) and the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF), which have been at odds with Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s government for a year, will formalize the alliance in Washington later on Friday.

The TPLF announced on Wednesday that its fighters had arrived in the Amhara region’s town of Kemissie, 325 kilometers (200 miles) northeast of Addis Ababa, where they were conducting “joint operations” with the OLA, which projected Addis Ababa will fall in a matter of weeks.

“To counteract the adverse consequences of the Abiy Ahmed rule on the peoples of Ethiopia… and in acknowledgment of the enormous need to collaborate and combine forces towards a safe transition in the country,” the nine organisations said.

It’s uncertain whether the alliance, known as the United Front of Ethiopian Federalist and Confederalist Forces, would have an impact on the conflict’s direction, which Abiy’s government has labeled “an existential struggle.”

According to one diplomat who follows security issues, the TPLF and the OLA, which the government officially listed as terrorist organisations in May, are well-known, but the alliance’s other seven members remain unknown.

“If they’re serious about taking up arms against the administration, that could be a genuine problem for the government,” the diplomat said on condition of anonymity to AFP.

“I don’t know the bulk of them, I don’t know how many people they have, what resources they have,” the diplomat cautioned.

In the meantime, Abiy’s government has disputed rebel claims of territory gains, declaring on Thursday that the TPLF is “encircled” and on the verge of defeat, while simultaneously calling Ethiopians to band together and join the fight.

On Friday, the defence ministry urged veterans to re-enlist in the military in order to “protect the country against a plot to disintegrate it.”

The TPLF’s new partnership could be an attempt to show that it has widespread support in Ethiopia.

In the late 1980s, the TPLF attempted to form a similar alliance before removing longtime dictatorial ruler Mengistu Hailemariam in 1991.

The Ethiopian People’s Revolutionary Democratic Front (EPRDF) went on to control the country for nearly three decades till Abiy was elected in 2018 after a long-running protest movement.

In November 2020, Abiy launched troops into Tigray to overthrow the TPLF.