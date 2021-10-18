Ethiopian government denies reports of air strikes on Tigray’s capital.

According to many sources, Ethiopia’s military launched devastating air attacks on Mekele, the Tigrayan capital, on Monday, but the administration denounced the accusations as a “total fiction.”

Three people were killed, including two children, according to a hospital official in Mekele, in the first air raids reported over the northern city since the beginning of the almost year-long battle in northern Ethiopia.

Residents, humanitarian authorities, and diplomats reported the strikes within and outside Mekele, and they came as Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s administration appeared to be launching a new offensive against the Tigray People’s Liberation Front.

The first raid took place early in the morning near a cement industry on the outskirts of Mekele, the regional capital controlled by the TPLF since its recovery from government forces in June, according to the sources.

The second occurred about midday in the city center, near the Planet Hotel, which is frequently frequented by prominent officials from the TPLF, the region’s former ruling party, which has been the subject of a government military campaign since November 2020.

However, a government spokesman denied claims of bombing attacks as TPLF fabrications intended to “mislead the world community” and exert pressure on Ethiopia.

“There is no motive, and there is no plan, to attack civilians in Mekele, Ethiopia, which is home to our own citizens. Legesse Tulu, the Director of the Government Communication Service, told AFP that this is a complete falsehood.

Three people, including two children, were killed in the attacks, according to a representative from Tigray’s largest hospital.

“So far, Ayder has seen a lot of casualties. Dr Hayelom Kebede, research director at Ayder Referral Hospital in Mekele, told AFP that three people had died.

The TPLF claimed that government forces were “losing big” and that the aerial assaults were intended to exact revenge on civilians.

On Twitter, TPLF spokesman Getachew Reda remarked, “Monday is market day in Mekelle & the aim is all too evident.”

The TPLF has been accused by Ethiopia’s foreign ministry of attempting to conceal suspected attacks on civilians in Amhara and Afar, two neighboring Tigray provinces where conflict has expanded.

“In the last week, the TPLF has been crying wolf, pleading with the world community to save it from a ‘planned’ government onslaught,” the ministry stated in a statement.

Legesse claimed the TPLF deployed heavy weaponry in an attack on Wuchale, an Amhara town, in recent days.

"They launched an artillery assault." They killed almost 30 persons and displaced many more.