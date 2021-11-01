Ethiopian forces and Tigrayan insurgents fight for control of a key town.

Fearful inhabitants reported that Ethiopian military and Tigrayan rebels fought a heavy fight for control of Kombolcha on Monday, after the rebels claimed to have taken over a second town in two days.

Reports of the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) taking Kombolcha come a day after they seized control of Dessie, and if confirmed, would be a significant step forward in the almost year-long conflict.

Much of northern Ethiopia is cut off from the outside world, and journalists have limited access, making combat statements difficult to verify independently.

Residents in Kombolcha claimed nonstop gunfire throughout the night and into the early hours of Monday, with some reporting hearing what sounded like an air attack on the town’s outskirts about midnight.

“There were a lot of gunshots last night,” said Mohammed, who, like other residents, declined to give his last name for safety reasons.

“I heard an air attack outside Kombolcha’s borders about midnight,” he continued.

Around midnight, Hamdiu, a merchant in Kombolcha, said he also heard what sounded like an air strike.

As the rebels engaged federal soldiers and local militias, he claimed, “huge gunshots were heard until (this) morning.”

“There were no air strikes in Kombolcha overnight,” a government spokesman told AFP on Monday.

Ethiopia’s air force has carried out a series of aircraft bombardments in Tigray over the last two weeks.

One of the few remaining areas where the government has a military edge over the rebels is control of the skies, which is combined with superior personnel.

Meanwhile, the government accused the TPLF of “summarily executioning more than 100 youth people of Kombolcha” on Monday, but gave no other specifics.

“Such atrocities should not be overlooked by the international community,” it said.

Requests for comment were not returned by the TPLF.

In Dessie, where severe violence was reported on Sunday, AFP was unable to contact anyone.

Residents had previously reported a large military presence in the area, while civilians fleeing conflict-torn communities to the north flocked to Dessie in search of safety.

According to Amhara authorities, at least 233,000 people escaping the rebel advance had sought refuge in Dessie and Kombolcha as of September.

The international world is concerned about the situation, with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken asking for a halt to military activities immediately.

“Continued fighting prolongs the catastrophic humanitarian crisis in northern Ethiopia,” Blinken tweeted, referring to “reports of the TPLF seizure of Dessie and Kombolcha.”

The TPLF’s attack in towns south of Addis Ababa has fueled rumors that it is preparing to invade Ethiopia. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.