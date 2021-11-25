Ethiopia, which is in the midst of a civil war, chastises the United States for issuing security warnings.

Ethiopia accused the US of distributing misleading information about security situations in the war-torn country on Thursday, warning that such statements might jeopardize relations.

Ethiopia was once seen as a critical security partner in the unpredictable Horn of Africa, but relations have deteriorated as a result of Ethiopia’s year-long conflict with rebels who are now threatening to march on Addis Ababa.

Because of “armed violence, civil disturbance, and anticipated supply shortages,” the State Department ordered the removal of non-essential embassy workers on November 5, and several other diplomatic posts have followed suit.

The US embassy in Ethiopia irritated Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s government even more this week when it issued a warning about the possibility of terrorist attacks in Ethiopia.

“Previously, they propagated information that Addis Ababa was surrounded [by rebels], and now they are spreading false information that a terror act will be carried out,” Kebede Desisa, a government spokesman, said during a news conference for state media on Thursday.

“These actions have harmed the historical relations between the two countries,” he stated.

The conflict began in November 2020, when Abiy, the 2019 Nobel Peace Prize laureate, dispatched forces to Tigray to depose the ruling party, the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF).

He said the move was in response to TPLF raids on federal army installations and promised a quick triumph, but the rebels had retaken most of Tigray, including the capital Mekele, by late June.

Since then, the TPLF has advanced into the neighboring Amhara and Afar areas, claiming control of a town within 220 kilometers (135 miles) from Addis Ababa this week.

Olusegun Obasanjo, the African Union’s special envoy for the Horn of Africa, is leading a diplomatic effort for a cease-fire, but there has been little movement so far.

According to state media, Abiy, a former military lieutenant-colonel, landed to the front lines on Wednesday to lead a counter-offensive, giving over regular duties to his deputy.

Ethiopia has ordered the withdrawal of four of its Addis Ababa-based ambassadors as a result of Ireland’s criticism of the war, according to an announcement made on Wednesday.

Ethiopia has also removed seven top UN diplomats for allegedly interfering in Ethiopia’s internal affairs.

Ethiopia has been kicked out of a vital trade treaty that offers duty-free access to most exports, according to the Biden administration.

However, penalties against the Ethiopian government and rebels have been postponed in the hopes of promoting a settlement.