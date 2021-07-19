Ethiopia meets its Nile Mega-dam filling target for the second year in a row.

An official told AFP on Monday that Ethiopia had met its second-year objective for filling a mega-dam on the Blue Nile River, which has raised tensions with downstream neighbors Egypt and Sudan.

“The first filling was completed last year. The second one has already been completed. So the second filling will be revealed today or tomorrow,” the official said, adding that there is now enough water stored to begin producing energy.

Since Ethiopia launched ground on the project in 2011, the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam – GERD – has been a source of contention.

Because of their reliance on Nile freshwater, Egypt and Sudan see the dam as a threat, whereas Ethiopia sees it as critical to its electricity and prosperity.

The African Union-sponsored talks on the dam’s filling and operations failed to produce a three-way agreement, and Cairo and Khartoum have requested that Addis Ababa stop filling the vast reservoir until such a solution is reached.

Ethiopian officials, on the other hand, believe that filling is an unavoidable element of the dam’s development and that it cannot be stopped.

The UN Security Council discussed the project earlier this month, but Ethiopia afterwards condemned the meeting as a “unhelpful” diversion from the AU-led initiative.

The filling of reservoirs began last year, with Ethiopia announcing in July 2020 that it had met its 4.9 billion cubic metre target.

This year’s rainy season was supposed to add 13.5 billion cubic meters.

According to the official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to brief the media, there is now enough water to install and run the dam’s first two turbines, allowing the project to begin producing energy for the first time.

“I can’t say when that will happen,” the official stated, “but we will create power with this necessary storage in the near future.”