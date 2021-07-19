Ethiopia meets its Nile Mega-dam filling target for the second year in a row.

Ethiopia announced on Monday that it has met its second-year objective for filling a mega-dam on the Blue Nile River, which has inflamed tensions with Egypt and Sudan downstream.

“The first filling was completed last year. The second one has already been completed. So the second filling will be revealed today or tomorrow,” an official told AFP, adding that there is now enough water on hand to start producing energy.

Seleshi Bekele, the Minister of Water, later confirmed the achievement, which officials had projected would happen in August.

He ascribed the accelerated timeline to “severe rains” in the Blue Nile basin in a tweet.

Since Ethiopia broke ground on the project in 2011, the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) has been at the center of a regional debate.

Because of their reliance on Nile freshwater, Egypt and Sudan see the dam as a threat, whereas Ethiopia sees it as critical to its electricity and prosperity.

The African Union (AU)-sponsored talks on the dam’s filling and operations failed to produce a three-way agreement, and Cairo and Khartoum have requested that Addis Ababa stop filling the huge reservoir until such a solution is reached.

Ethiopian officials, on the other hand, believe that filling is an unavoidable element of the dam’s development and that it cannot be stopped.

The UN Security Council discussed the project earlier this month, but Ethiopia afterwards condemned the meeting as a “unhelpful” diversion from the AU-led initiative.

Egypt claims a historic right to the Nile, dating back to a 1929 treaty that granted them veto authority over river building projects.

Egypt received about 66 percent of the river’s flow under a 1959 contract, with Sudan receiving 22 percent.

Ethiopia, on the other hand, was not a signatory to those treaties and does not consider them valid.

In 2010, the Nile basin countries, with the exception of Egypt and Sudan, signed the Cooperative Framework Agreement, which allows projects on the river to proceed without Cairo’s approval.

The Blue and White Niles, two of the Nile’s main tributaries, meet near Khartoum before flowing north across Egypt and into the Mediterranean Sea.

The process of filling the GERD reservoir began last year, and Ethiopia announced in July 2020 that it had reached its 4.9 billion cubic metre target.

The aim for this year’s rainy season, which was established before the first cycle ended, was to add 13.5 billion cubic meters to the reservoir. The reservoir has a capacity of 74 billion cubic meters.

The dam can run now that the second-year target has been met.